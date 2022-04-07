New failure for quick-step in Scheldeprijs: “But the roar and rant don’t help” | sheldt price

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl has rarely been used in previous cobblestone races, but with Sheldeprij it was given an excellent opportunity to make up for it. After all, Fabio Jacobsen had one of the fastest men in the pack.

Yet again it turned out to be wrong. Quick-Step missed the first fan and never made it piecemeal again. “I can’t accept it”, sports director Wilfred Peters is critical.

“If we had a jammer in front of us, we would have kept it under control. Now we had to take matters into our own hands behind it. We rode at full speed with 4 riders. For 80 kms we were 30-40 seconds.”

“We pay the toll here for the change of riders. We never had a full team in the beginning, never our strongest team. Always 2 or 3 pawns short. But that shouldn’t be an excuse. There There were enough riders from us that we had to go along.”

Are riders and team management now afraid of Patrick Lefevre’s wrath? “You…