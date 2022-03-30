New FedEx CEO a Keralite- The New Indian Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When International shipping conglomerate FedEx Corp named Raj Subramaniam as its new Chief Executive Officer, it was a moment of pride for Keralites too. Raj, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is the son of former DGP C Subramaniam and retired Health additional director Dr B Kamalammal.

Raj who joined FedEx almost 30 years ago as a junior analyst is taking over from the company’s founder Fred Smith. The 55-year old was serving as the company’s president, and his elevation to the post was long expected.

Raj who hasn’t been to Kerala for the last two-and-a-half years due to the pandemic, is expected to come in May to meet his parents who stay at Kowdiar. “It’s a huge responsibility. He has to rise upto the…