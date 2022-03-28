New festival Here Here Puckelpop brings editors, Liam Gallagher and more to the meadow

Pukkelpop had news to announce today. There is no new name to add to his almost entire poster, but a new festival. On Sunday 14 August, the weekend before Pukkelpop, the New Hear Festival will take place in Kiewit.

Editors, Pixies and Liam Gallagher will headline the new festival. Balthazar and Vitalik are also big names in the bill. Rock fans can also look forward to the arrival of Squid, Porridge Radio, Thurston Moore Group, Wolf Ellis and Battle. Other captivating names include Anna Calvi, Future Islands and The Avalanche. The latter come and play the DJ set. Lastly, Belgium is represented by Meskerem Meuse and Whispering Sons.

An overview of all confirmed names, as well as more information, can be found at Website Of the festival Ticket sales will start at 1 pm on Thursday, March 31.