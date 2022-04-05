New Forester for Hallerbos: “I’ll Start in Top Season”

Thomas worked in the media for a long time, but exchanged his job for a job as a forest ranger. “I’ve been dreaming about it for a while anyway, because I’ve always been a nature person. I worked in the media for a long time, but in recent years it started to itch and I started taking some courses and training and one thing gave birth to another.

Nature is always a pleasure for Thomas. “Every season in the woods is different. I love being in the woods and being able to make it my job is absolutely fantastic.”