New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu Calls Trump ‘Crazy’

Over the weekend, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, spoke at the Gridiron Dinner, an annual gathering of Washington media and political types. And he took a jibe at Donald Trump.

“He is mad!” Sunu said, according to politico, “The press often asks me if I think Donald Trump is crazy. And I’ll say it this way: I don’t think he’s crazy enough that you can put him in a mental institution. But I think if he Had he been in one, he wouldn’t have been out!”

Now, the gridiron is a roast of sorts—a typically polite dispatch of Washington’s political culture. So, yes, Sunanu was “joking.”

But like all good humor, a…