New Income Tax Rules From April 1, 2022. 7 Major Changes To Kick In From Tomorrow

New Delhi: With the new fiscal year FY 22-23 kicking in this week, several rules and regulations are likely to roll out from April 1, 2022. Income tax on crypto assets, filing of updated returns, new tax rules on EPF interest, and tax relief on Covid-19 treatment are some of the major changes effective from the next financial year.Also Read – Attention Homebuyers: Planning To Buy New House? Income Tax Benefits On Affordable Housing Set To Change From Tomorrow

Here is What’s going to change in income tax rules from April 1:

Updated ITR filing window

The Finance Minister also gave respite to people filing their revised Income Tax Return (ITR) from next fiscal. FM has announced that the revised tax filing window will remain open for two years from the year of assessment in…