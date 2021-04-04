ENTERTAINMENT

New iPhone 12 MagSafe Case Color Leak Online For 2021

New iPhone 12 MagSafe Case Color Leak Online For 2021 - trendykendy

Apple slowly and steadily refreshed accessories such as iPhone cases and watch bands around this time every year. According to some of the new leak points for some of the colours, we can see on the new iPhone 12 MagSafe ready cases: light blue, light green, pale orange and indigo iron.

The sneak preview comes courtesy of an iconic source on the Chinese social media site Weibo, and the two-tone colour swatch was then covered by a well-known tipster Duanui on Twitter to a wider audience.

However, we can’t confirm the speculation about the information on this now, if you’re are looking to buying a New iPhone 12 MagSafe Case accessory and other things, you may want to hold off for a week or two – especially if you like the shed on offer here We do.

These case colours are similar to the ones revamped for the iPhone 11 last year, although the purple one is newer. As per the source, it is expected that we will see the new Apple Watch straps using similar colours.

If and when there is a launch, in addition to the accessories we’re already ready for, we expect new iPad Pro models, new iMac all-in-one desktop computers, new versions of AirPods, and the long-awaited Apple. are doing. AirTags Bluetooth Tracker.

Keep in mind that this is not a new apple product. They are just updates to the accessories that Apple sells along with smartphones.

According to source leaks, it is expected that Apple will hold a launch event soon in the future to announce their upgraded accessories.

