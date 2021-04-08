LATEST

New Juventus attacking trio suggested for next season –

Avatar
By
Posted on
New Juventus attacking trio suggested for next season -

After making a splendid return to the pitch, Paulo Dybala’s future at Juventus is suddenly a little more brighter.

Although nothing on the contract renewal front can be considered encouraging for the moment, but at least the Argentine proved that he still knows his way towards the goal.

La Joya made his comeback after a three-month hiatus, coming off the bench on Wednesday against Napoli, and managed to find the back of the net less than 200 seconds after his introduction.

The Bianconeri were able to break the deadlock earlier after a sweet combination between Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo, and therefore a new idea was born.

According to Italian journalist Paulo Condò (via ilBianconero), the Old Lady should adopt a new attacking trio consisting of the three stars mentioned above.

“If Dybala were to confirm this state of form, for next year I would see a good pattern with the Argentine and Chiesa behind Ronaldo. But of course, the Portuguese must be convinced to play as the center forward,” said the journalist whilst speaking to Sky Sport.

“The explosion of Chiesa is the most important element of this season. The first thing from which you can build one for the next campaign. We all knew him as a talent, now we have discovered him as a real champion,” concluded Condò.

Nonetheless, it must be said that the presence of a true target man like Alvaro Morata has been mostly beneficial for Andrea Pirlo’s tactical scheme.

On the plus side, with Dybala’s return, the manager finally has some options up front.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
770
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
768
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
758
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
734
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
727
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
658
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
616
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
611
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top