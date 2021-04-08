New Juventus attacking trio suggested for next season

After making a splendid return to the pitch, Paulo Dybala’s future at Juventus is suddenly a little more brighter.

Although nothing on the contract renewal front can be considered encouraging for the moment, but at least the Argentine proved that he still knows his way towards the goal.

La Joya made his comeback after a three-month hiatus, coming off the bench on Wednesday against Napoli, and managed to find the back of the net less than 200 seconds after his introduction.

The Bianconeri were able to break the deadlock earlier after a sweet combination between Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo, and therefore a new idea was born.

According to Italian journalist Paulo Condò (via ilBianconero), the Old Lady should adopt a new attacking trio consisting of the three stars mentioned above.

“If Dybala were to confirm this state of form, for next year I would see a good pattern with the Argentine and Chiesa behind Ronaldo. But of course, the Portuguese must be convinced to play as the center forward,” said the journalist whilst speaking to Sky Sport.

“The explosion of Chiesa is the most important element of this season. The first thing from which you can build one for the next campaign. We all knew him as a talent, now we have discovered him as a real champion,” concluded Condò.

Nonetheless, it must be said that the presence of a true target man like Alvaro Morata has been mostly beneficial for Andrea Pirlo’s tactical scheme.

On the plus side, with Dybala’s return, the manager finally has some options up front.