New law gives career, tech centers more hiring flexibility in NH – Boston News, Weather, Sports | WHDH 7News

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s high school Career and Technical Education centers will have more flexibility in hiring under a bill signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.

The new law, which takes effect July 5, will allow people to to apply to teach at one of the roughly three dozen centers around the state without a bachelor’s degree for one year. Lawmakers say it will give the centers flexibility when an emergency or sudden need arises to hire individuals with knowledge and skills but don’t have bachelor’s degrees.

The certificate of eligibility to teach would expire after one year unless the individual was pursuing a different form of certification.

