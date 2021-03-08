(New List) YSR Pension Kanuka List 2021: Search Online Beneficiary List

AP YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme New List | sspensions.ap.gov.in Portal | Search Beneficiary Pension Kanuka Status Online|YSR Pension Kanuka List
To provide financial specifications to the people of the Andhra Pradesh state, the Andhra Pradesh Government has come up with the YSR pension kanuka scheme for the year 2021. Today under this article, we will share with everyone the specification of the YSR pension scheme for the year 2020. We will share with everyone the eligibility criteria, beneficiary list, selection process and also all of the other details about the YSR pension scheme. We have provided a step-by-step guide to carry on each process.
YSR Pension Kanuka Beneficiary List
Through the implementation of this pension scheme, incentives will be provided to the economically backward or socially backward people of the state. Also, a fixed amount of incentives are designated for the backward community in Andhra Pradesh state. Through the implementation of the scheme, many incentives will be provided so that the smooth functioning of the life of the economically backward people takes place. Along with incentive social up-gradation will also take place.
Distribution of Amount under YSR Pension Kanuka
From 1st September 2020, Tuesday volunteers have started distributing Pension Kanuka amount to the beneficiaries across the state. Distribution has been made by the volunteers from door to door. About 26% of the beneficiaries means 16 lakh, people, out of 61.68 lakh has got a pension. For this government has released fund of Rs. 1496.07 crore. For 90167 new pension beneficiaries will get pension and for that Rs. 21.36 crore has been sanctioned by the government. Even those pensioners who are in hospital currently will get their pension amount handover by the volunteer over there.
Details Of Pension Kanuka Scheme
|Name
|
YSR Pension
Kanuka
|Launched by
|
CM Of Andhra
Pradesh state
|Beneficiaries
|
Economically
backward people
|Objective
|Providing pension
|Official website
|https://sspensions.ap.gov.in/homePage.do
List Of Beneficiaries or Type of Pensioners
The
following people will be able to benefit from the YSR pension Kanuka scheme:-
- Old Age
- Weavers
- Widow
- Disabled
- Toddy Tappers
- ART
- Transgender
- Fisherman
- Single Women
- CKDU
- Traditional Cobblers
- Dappu Artists
Incentives Amount
There
are different incentive amounts for different categories of beneficiaries. The
list of the amount is given below:-
- For Old Age Persons, Widow, Toddy Tappers, Weavers, Single women, Fishermen, ART (PLHIV) Persons, Traditional Cobblers- Rs.2250/- per month
- For Disabled persons, Transgender and Dappu Artists- Rs. 3,000/- per month
- For people affected with Chronic Kidney Disease- Rs. 10,000/- per month
Ysr Pension Kanuka Statistics
|Pension details
|Live
|Releases
|Disbursed this month
|O.A.P
|2774064
|2774064
|2680225
|Widow
|2162433
|2162433
|2083400
|Disabled
|649756
|649756
|628171
|Weavers
|108623
|108623
|106085
|Toddy Tappers
|34749
|34749
|34044
|Transgender
|2183
|2183
|1987
|Single women
|182657
|182657
|177124
|Fishermen
|58061
|58061
|55210
|Traditional cobbler
|31329
|31329
|30322
|Dappu artists
|43188
|43188
|42312
|DMHO
|47803
|47803
|46617
|Pension to artists
|4185
|4185
|4072
|Sainik welfare pension
|682
|682
|622
|Pension to dialysis patients admitted in government hospitals
|3588
|3588
|3305
|Pension to dialysis patients admitted in affiliated hospitals
|5940
|5940
|5590
|ART Pension
|30849
|30849
|30656
navasakam.ap.gov.in
Eligibility Criteria
To be
eligible for the YSR pension scheme, the applicant must follow the following
eligibility criteria given below:-
- First, the applicant must be a resident of Andhra Pradesh state.
- The applicant must belong to below the poverty line category.
Age Criteria
The
applicants must follow the following age criteria mentioned below:-
|
For Old Age
Pension
|
60 years of age
or above
|
For Weavers
Pension
|
50 years of age
or above
|For Widow Pension
|
As per Marriage
Act 18 years and above
|
For Disabled
Pension
|
Minimum 40%
disability and No age limit
|For Toddy Tappers
|
50 years and
above
|
For Transgender
Pension
|18 years of age or above.
|
For Fisherman
Pension
|
50 years of age
or above
|
For Single Women
Pension
|Married women who are separated from more than 1 year and above 35 years of age. Unmarried women of- Rural area- 30 years Urban area- 35 years
|
For Traditional
Cobblers Pension
|40 years of age
|
For Dappu Artists
Pension
|50 years of age
Download YSR Pension Kanuka Application
Form
To
apply for the scheme, you have to follow the simple steps given here:-
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the downloads option
- Now you have to click on YSR pension kanuka
- As soon as you click on this link YSR kanuka pension forms will be downloaded to your device which is as follows:-
- Now you need to take the print out of the form
- After that, you have to fill this form by entering all the required information
- Now you have to attach all the required documents
- Now you have to submit this form to the concerned department.
Selection Process of YSR Pension Kanuka Beneficiary
To
select the beneficiary and distribute the pensions, the following steps will be
taken into consideration by the concerned authorities of the scheme:-
- First, all applicants will apply for the scheme through the government office or the gram panchayat office.
- After, the application forms will be forwarded to the gram sabha for approval and scrutiny.
- After the gram sabha approval and verification, the forms will be forwarded to the concerned MPO authorities.
- Verification will be done at the MPO office or the municipal office.
- After successful verification, the pension amount will be again provided to the Gram Panchayat or the Government Office.
- From the Government or the Gram panchayat office, the amount will be distributed to the beneficiaries.
Process To Search YSR Pension Kanuka Status
To
check the application status of the pension scheme, you need to follow the
simple steps given below:-
- The candidate who wish to check Pension status firstly they have to visit at the official website
- Now at the homepage of the website, you will get Pension Status Option.
- As soon as you click, you will be taken to a new web page.
- Two options will be displayed on your screen i.e-
- Choose from your desired option.
- On the next web page, enter the information.
- Click on submit
- The application status will be displayed on your screen.
Search Pension Id
- Go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the search
- After that, you have to select pension ID
- Now you have to either enter your pension ID or ration card number or saderam Id
- Now you have to select your District, Mandal, Panchayat and habitation
- After that, you have to click on the go
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Search Grievance Id
- Visit the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open before you
- Now you are required to click on the search
- Now you have to select grievance ID
- After that, you have to enter your grievance ID or ration card number
- Now you have to select your district
- After that, you have to click on go
- By following this procedure you can search grievance ID
Beneficiary List of YSR Pension Online
To
check the beneficiary list, you need to follow the simple steps which are given
below:-
- First, click on this official Link
- On the webpage, enter the following information-
- Click on Go
- The list will be displayed.
YSR Pension Kanuka Verification Form
The verification form is to be filled by the volunteers by collecting the information from the public of the state. You can download the form by following a few easy steps:
- Click on it and the application form will start downloading
- Take a print out of the application form
Procedure To Login On The Portal
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open in front of you
- On the Homepage, you are required to click on the login
- Now a new page will be displayed before you where you have to enter username, password and captcha code
- After that, you are required to click on the login
- By following this procedure you can log in on the portal
Procedure To Do Art Pension Login
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open in front of you
- On the home page, you are required to click on Art Pensions LOGIN
- Now a new page will be displayed before you where you have to enter your username, password and captcha code
- After that, you are required to click on login.
- The following procedure you can do Art pensions login.
NFBS Login
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open in front of you
- On the Homepage you are required to click on NFBS Login
- A new page will be displayed before you where you have to enter username, password and captcha code
- After you are required to click on login
View Scheme wise Analysis Report
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open in front of you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on Reports Tab
- After that, you are required to click on the scheme-wise analysis link
- now a new page will be displayed before you where you have to select your district, Mandal, Panchayat, and habitation
- After that, you are required to click on go
- The required information will be on your computer screen
Procedure To View Area Wise Analysis
- First of all. you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open in front of you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the Reports tab
- Now you have to click on area wise analysis link
- After that, you have to select your district, Mandal, panchayat, and habitation
- The required information will be on your computer screen
Details Asked In The Verification Form
Many of us want to know what details volunteers should go to ask, so here is the information which volunteers have to collect from people to fill in the form. The form includes the following columns:
- District
- Zone/ municipality
- Gram panchayat
- Habitat/ ward
- Secretariat
- Name of village secretariat
- Volunteer Name
- Volunteer mobile number
- Identification number
- Applicant name
- Father/ husband name
- Gender
- Date of birth
- Caste
- Sub caste
- Address
- Mobile number
- Pinch type
- White ration card no
- Aadhar card no
- Age
- Family income per month
- Family land detail
- Vehicle detail
- Family member employment information
- Other related details
Download Government Order
- First of all, go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open before you
- Now you are required to click on government order
- As soon as you click on this link a list will appear on your screen containing all the Government orders
- You have to click on the link of your choice
- Government order will appear on your screen in PDF format
- After that, you have to click on the download option
- By following this procedure you can download government order
Download Circular/Memos/Proceedings
- Go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open before you
- After that, you have to click on circulars/memos/proceedings
- As soon as you click on this link all the circular/memos/proceedings will appear on your screen
- You have to click on the option of your choice
- Circular will appear on your screen in PDF format
- You have to click on the download option in order to download it
View Key Contact List
- First of all, go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on key contacts
- A new page will appear before you
- On this new page you can view the the list of all the key contacts
Helpline Number
- SOCIETY FOR ELIMINATION OF RURAL POVERTY
2nd floor,
Dr.N.T.R. Administrative Block,
Pandit Nehru RTC Bus Complex,
Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh – 520001
- Telephone No: 0866 – 2410017
- Email Id: [email protected]