(New List) YSR Pension Kanuka List 2021: Search Online Beneficiary List

AP YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme New List | sspensions.ap.gov.in Portal | Search Beneficiary Pension Kanuka Status Online|YSR Pension Kanuka List

To provide financial specifications to the people of the Andhra Pradesh state, the Andhra Pradesh Government has come up with the YSR pension kanuka scheme for the year 2021. Today under this article, we will share with everyone the specification of the YSR pension scheme for the year 2020. We will share with everyone the eligibility criteria, beneficiary list, selection process and also all of the other details about the YSR pension scheme. We have provided a step-by-step guide to carry on each process.

YSR Pension Kanuka Beneficiary List

Through the implementation of this pension scheme, incentives will be provided to the economically backward or socially backward people of the state. Also, a fixed amount of incentives are designated for the backward community in Andhra Pradesh state. Through the implementation of the scheme, many incentives will be provided so that the smooth functioning of the life of the economically backward people takes place. Along with incentive social up-gradation will also take place.

Distribution of Amount under YSR Pension Kanuka

From 1st September 2020, Tuesday volunteers have started distributing Pension Kanuka amount to the beneficiaries across the state. Distribution has been made by the volunteers from door to door. About 26% of the beneficiaries means 16 lakh, people, out of 61.68 lakh has got a pension. For this government has released fund of Rs. 1496.07 crore. For 90167 new pension beneficiaries will get pension and for that Rs. 21.36 crore has been sanctioned by the government. Even those pensioners who are in hospital currently will get their pension amount handover by the volunteer over there.

Details Of Pension Kanuka Scheme

Name YSR Pension

Kanuka Launched by CM Of Andhra

Pradesh state Beneficiaries Economically

backward people Objective Providing pension Official website https://sspensions.ap.gov.in/homePage.do

List Of Beneficiaries or Type of Pensioners

The

following people will be able to benefit from the YSR pension Kanuka scheme:-

Old Age

Weavers

Widow

Disabled

Toddy Tappers

ART

Transgender

Fisherman

Single Women

CKDU

Traditional Cobblers

Dappu Artists

Incentives Amount

There

are different incentive amounts for different categories of beneficiaries. The

list of the amount is given below:-

For Old Age Persons, Widow, Toddy Tappers, Weavers, Single women, Fishermen, ART (PLHIV) Persons, Traditional Cobblers- Rs.2250/- per month

For Disabled persons, Transgender and Dappu Artists- Rs. 3,000/- per month

For people affected with Chronic Kidney Disease- Rs. 10,000/- per month

Ysr Pension Kanuka Statistics

Pension details Live Releases Disbursed this month O.A.P 2774064 2774064 2680225 Widow 2162433 2162433 2083400 Disabled 649756 649756 628171 Weavers 108623 108623 106085 Toddy Tappers 34749 34749 34044 Transgender 2183 2183 1987 Single women 182657 182657 177124 Fishermen 58061 58061 55210 Traditional cobbler 31329 31329 30322 Dappu artists 43188 43188 42312 DMHO 47803 47803 46617 Pension to artists 4185 4185 4072 Sainik welfare pension 682 682 622 Pension to dialysis patients admitted in government hospitals 3588 3588 3305 Pension to dialysis patients admitted in affiliated hospitals 5940 5940 5590 ART Pension 30849 30849 30656

navasakam.ap.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria

To be

eligible for the YSR pension scheme, the applicant must follow the following

eligibility criteria given below:-

First, the applicant must be a resident of Andhra Pradesh state.

The applicant must belong to below the poverty line category.

Age Criteria

The

applicants must follow the following age criteria mentioned below:-

For Old Age

Pension 60 years of age

or above For Weavers

Pension 50 years of age

or above For Widow Pension As per Marriage

Act 18 years and above For Disabled

Pension Minimum 40%

disability and No age limit For Toddy Tappers 50 years and

above For Transgender

Pension 18 years of age or above. For Fisherman

Pension 50 years of age

or above For Single Women

Pension Married women who are separated from more than 1 year and above 35 years of age. Unmarried women of- Rural area- 30 years Urban area- 35 years For Traditional

Cobblers Pension 40 years of age For Dappu Artists

Pension 50 years of age

Download YSR Pension Kanuka Application

Form

To

apply for the scheme, you have to follow the simple steps given here:-

The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the downloads option

Now you have to click on YSR pension kanuka

As soon as you click on this link YSR kanuka pension forms will be downloaded to your device which is as follows:-

Now you need to take the print out of the form

After that, you have to fill this form by entering all the required information

Now you have to attach all the required documents

Now you have to submit this form to the concerned department.

Selection Process of YSR Pension Kanuka Beneficiary

To

select the beneficiary and distribute the pensions, the following steps will be

taken into consideration by the concerned authorities of the scheme:-

First, all applicants will apply for the scheme through the government office or the gram panchayat office.

After, the application forms will be forwarded to the gram sabha for approval and scrutiny.

After the gram sabha approval and verification, the forms will be forwarded to the concerned MPO authorities.

Verification will be done at the MPO office or the municipal office.

After successful verification, the pension amount will be again provided to the Gram Panchayat or the Government Office.

From the Government or the Gram panchayat office, the amount will be distributed to the beneficiaries.

Process To Search YSR Pension Kanuka Status

To

check the application status of the pension scheme, you need to follow the

simple steps given below:-

The candidate who wish to check Pension status firstly they have to visit at the official website

Now at the homepage of the website, you will get Pension Status Option.

Option. As soon as you click, you will be taken to a new web page.

Two options will be displayed on your screen i.e-

Choose from your desired option.

On the next web page, enter the information.

Click on submit

The application status will be displayed on your screen.

Search Pension Id

Go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the search

After that, you have to select pension ID

Now you have to either enter your pension ID or ration card number or saderam Id

Now you have to select your District, Mandal, Panchayat and habitation

After that, you have to click on the go

Required information will be on your computer screen

Search Grievance Id

Visit the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open before you

Now you are required to click on the search

Now you have to select grievance ID

After that, you have to enter your grievance ID or ration card number

Now you have to select your district

After that, you have to click on go

By following this procedure you can search grievance ID

Beneficiary List of YSR Pension Online

To

check the beneficiary list, you need to follow the simple steps which are given

below:-

First, click on this official Link

On the webpage, enter the following information-

Click on Go

The list will be displayed.

YSR Pension Kanuka Verification Form

The verification form is to be filled by the volunteers by collecting the information from the public of the state. You can download the form by following a few easy steps:

Click on it and the application form will start downloading

Take a print out of the application form

Procedure To Login On The Portal

First of all, you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open in front of you

On the Homepage, you are required to click on the login

Now a new page will be displayed before you where you have to enter username, password and captcha code

After that, you are required to click on the login

By following this procedure you can log in on the portal

Procedure To Do Art Pension Login

First of all, you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open in front of you

On the home page, you are required to click on Art Pensions LOGIN

Now a new page will be displayed before you where you have to enter your username, password and captcha code

After that, you are required to click on login.

The following procedure you can do Art pensions login.

NFBS Login

First of all, you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open in front of you

On the Homepage you are required to click on NFBS Login

A new page will be displayed before you where you have to enter username, password and captcha code

After you are required to click on login

View Scheme wise Analysis Report

First of all, you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you are required to click on Reports Tab

After that, you are required to click on the scheme-wise analysis link

now a new page will be displayed before you where you have to select your district, Mandal, Panchayat, and habitation

After that, you are required to click on go

The required information will be on your computer screen

Procedure To View Area Wise Analysis

First of all. you have to go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the Reports tab

Now you have to click on area wise analysis link

After that, you have to select your district, Mandal, panchayat, and habitation

The required information will be on your computer screen

Details Asked In The Verification Form

Many of us want to know what details volunteers should go to ask, so here is the information which volunteers have to collect from people to fill in the form. The form includes the following columns:

District

Zone/ municipality

Gram panchayat

Habitat/ ward

Secretariat

Name of village secretariat

Volunteer Name

Volunteer mobile number

Identification number

Applicant name

Father/ husband name

Gender

Date of birth

Caste

Sub caste

Address

Mobile number

Pinch type

White ration card no

Aadhar card no

Age

Family income per month

Family land detail

Vehicle detail

Family member employment information

Other related details

Download Government Order

First of all, go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open before you

Now you are required to click on government order

As soon as you click on this link a list will appear on your screen containing all the Government orders

You have to click on the link of your choice

Government order will appear on your screen in PDF format

After that, you have to click on the download option

By following this procedure you can download government order

Download Circular/Memos/Proceedings

Go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open before you

After that, you have to click on circulars/memos/proceedings

As soon as you click on this link all the circular/memos/proceedings will appear on your screen

You have to click on the option of your choice

Circular will appear on your screen in PDF format

You have to click on the download option in order to download it

View Key Contact List

First of all, go to the official website of YSR pension kanuka

of YSR pension kanuka The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on key contacts

A new page will appear before you

On this new page you can view the the list of all the key contacts

Helpline Number