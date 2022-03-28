New male birth control found to be 99% effective in rats, here’s why it matters

Male contraceptives that do not contain hormones have been shown to be successful in preventing pregnancy in rats without any negative effects.

Condoms for men, as well as vasectomy, are the only contraceptive options now available to men. Condoms have some drawbacks, including the fact that they are disposable and susceptible to failures. On the other hand, vasectomy is considered definitive through vasectomy. While vasectomy can be undone, corrective operations cost a lot of money and are not always effective.

The male sex hormone testosterone is now the focus of most chemicals being tested in clinical studies, and it can lead to unwanted adverse consequences, including weight gain, depression, as well as increased …