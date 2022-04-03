New mime for Marga and Requelme with Kati Romero

In the resumption of the Premier League, after qualifiers across the soccer planet, Tottenham returned with everything. with Cutie Romero as starter (absent due to suspension from Argentina’s last two games, completed 90 minutes this Sunday), beat Newcastle 5-1 And preserves his chances of reaching the next Champions League.
Romero against an opponent (REUTER).
Incredibly, the journey on the scoreboard began, thanks to Shar, 39 minutes into the first half. Four later, Davis equalized for Antonio Conte’s team (Uruguayan Bentancur, formerly Boca, was also in the game). And already in the second half, in a 15-minute bang, heSpurs scored three goals thanks to his contribution.
