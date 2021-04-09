LATEST

New MLAs will choose Rajya Sabha members, EC Tells Kerala HC | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
New MLAs will choose Rajya Sabha members, EC Tells Kerala HC | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

KOCHI: It is the members of the Legislative Assembly who will be formed on the basis of the election held on April 6th who have to vote in the Rajya Sabha polls, Election Commission informed the Kerala high court.
Responding to petitions filed by the secretary of Legislative Assembly and S Sharma MLA seeking a directive to conduct the Rajya Sabha polls during the term of the current Legislative Assembly, the Election Commission said Rajya Sabha polls cannot be linked to the Assembly’s term.
In a statement filed to the court, the Election Commission said the electoral college to elect the three Rajya Sabha members is the members of the Legislative Assembly. As the election to the Legislative Assembly was held on April 6th, it is the newly-elected members of the Assembly who have to vote for selecting the Rajya Sabha members, the court was told.
New Legislative Assembly members electing the Rajya Sabha members would be the correct action constitutionally. Allowing the members of the present Legislative Assembly would not be in tune with the will of the people, Election Commission has submitted.
The court was also informed that the announcement for conducting the Rajya Sabha polls was put on hold to seek legal opinion. The Election Commission has the duty to announce the schedule of the election before the terms of the Rajya Sabha members expire and it will do so, Election Commission told the court. The court has now reserved the case for pronouncing its judgment.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
816
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
815
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
788
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
764
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
758
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
707
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
643
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
643
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top