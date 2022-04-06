New Netflix documentary examines how Jimmy Savile ‘hid in plain sight’

The director of a new documentary about Jimmy Saville has said it aims to examine the disgraced entertainer’s relationship with the British public and establishment to explain how he was “hidden in plain sight” for so long.
The new two-part Netflix program, Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, takes a look at archive footage covering a 50-year period to reflect on how one of television’s biggest stars went through his life as a prolific sex offender. Got away from crimes.
It also explores Saville’s relationship with the Prince of Wales, particularly the letters he exchanged over the years, during which the presenters often gave advice on public and family matters.
Documentary director…
