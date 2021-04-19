New NFL Uniforms 2021: Bengals release new look prior to NFL Draft

After a flurry of recent uniforms forward of the 2020 NFL season, solely the Cincinnati Bengals are confirmed to vary their uniforms in 2021. The Bengals released their new NFL uniforms for the 2021 season and past on the morning of Monday, April 19. Let’s check out the brand new uniforms for Cincinnati, who else is rumored to be altering uniforms this offseason, and which groups modified uniforms in 2020.

The Bengals have new NFL uniforms for 2021

There was some clamoring for the Bengals to get new uniforms, and forward of the 201 NFL season, they obliged their followers’ request. The brand new Bengals uniforms carry a clear search for the franchise shifting ahead.

The Bengals director of technique and engagement, Elizabeth Blackburn, addressed the brand new uniforms in an announcement:

“Our followers have wished new uniforms for a few years, and right this moment represents the beginning of an thrilling new period in Bengals historical past. Our new uniforms are daring, modern, and iconic. We designed them to be recognizable and timeless, just like the Bengals helmet.”

The Bengals haven’t had new uniforms since 2004

The Bengals final up to date their uniforms in 2004. That was their first main change in over 20 years. After their first set of uniforms in 1968 had been very plain, the Bengals’ first re-design got here in 1981. That was when the franchise added the stripes to their uniform for the primary time.

Their new 2021 NFL uniforms would be the Bengals’ fourth set. These new uniforms are a slight step again in the direction of the unique uniforms that the Bengals founder, Paul Brown, put in place. They nonetheless stay considerably much less plain than these authentic uniforms when the franchise was based.

Are some other groups rumored to have new NFL uniforms in 2021?

At the moment, no confirmed studies are surrounding some other adjustments to NFL uniforms in 2021. Alternatively, the Arizona Cardinals have been rumored to be a crew doubtlessly set to make a change. The Cardinals uniforms should not in determined want of an improve. Nevertheless, with the brand new, clear, and modern uniforms that franchises are placing out, may the Cardinals look to vary up their very own uniforms?

Which groups not too long ago upgraded their uniforms?

A complete of seven NFL groups made adjustments to their uniforms in 2020. A few of the adjustments had been important, whereas others had been extra refined.

Who made important uniform adjustments in 2020?

Each the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers celebrated the opening of their new stadium with adjustments to their uniforms. Each franchises selected to make important adjustments — with combined reactions. Whereas the Chargers’ adjustments had been met with widespread approval, the Rams’ adjustments had been extensively derided.

Two NFC South groups additionally made important adjustments to their uniforms. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniforms had been extensively criticized for a variety of causes. They modified a variety of the areas that had obtained unfavorable feedback. The Buccaneers’ new uniforms are a easy, clear mixture. The change introduced the Buccaneers rapid success as they went on to win the Tremendous Bowl final season.

The Falcons’ uniform adjustments had been met with extra diversified feedback. The Falcons selected to emblazon the letters “ATL” on all their uniforms. Moreover, their purple jersey fades to black on the backside, mixing in with the pants they selected. Nevertheless, their all-white and all-black uniforms had been extensively praised following the discharge.

The Cleveland Browns selected to make their uniforms resemble one thing nearer to their outdated model. The Browns launched a brand new set of extra conventional mixtures than what they’d previous to 2020. The Browns retained an analogous colour scheme, as can be anticipated with their franchise historical past.

The Patriots made their colour rush jersey their principal uniform

The adjustments made by the Patriots final offseason shocked many. There was widespread hypothesis that New England could make refined tweaks and even revert to some older model jerseys. But, the Patriots selected a reasonably main change. They took what had beforehand been used as their colour rush jersey and made them their principal uniforms. The Patriots’ pre-2020 jerseys had been extensively disliked, and the brand new uniforms weren’t met with far more reward.

The Colts made refined tweaks to their uniforms

The adjustments the Colts made to their uniform in 2020 virtually went unnoticed final offseason. The adjustments included a brand new secondary emblem, adjustments to the horseshoe on the helmet, and including “anvil black” as an official colour. Whereas the Colts should not a candidate for brand new NFL uniforms in 2021, their minor adjustments may depart them trying to make adjustments once more within the coming years.

