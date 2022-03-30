New Orleans Saints agree terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton, 34, left Cincinnati as the Bengals’ all-time leader in passer rating (87.5), 300-yard passing game (28), win percentage (.533), completion (2,757), touchdown (204) and touchdown-two. Gave. -intercept ratio (1.73). The Katy, Texas native helped lead Cincinnati to the playoffs twice as AFC North Division champion and three times as a wild card in each of their first five NFL seasons. Dalton was voted to the Pro Bowl in three of his first six seasons in 2011, 2014 and 2016. He set a career-high in 2013 with 4,293 yards and 33 touchdowns and what was Bengal’s record 106.2 passer rating in 2015 when he threw for 3,250. Yards with 25 TDs and seven interceptions.