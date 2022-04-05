New Orleans subway may be flooded as storm moves forward: Live Radar, Coverage | Season

Another round of hurricanes is moving past the New Orleans subway on Tuesday, threatening devastating winds and flash floods.

A tornado watch was in effect until 11 a.m., but it has expired. This is the third week in a row that New Orleans has been under the watch of a tornado. The main threats on Tuesday are destructive winds and some tornadoes. The threat of severe weather returned on Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters said Tuesdays with highest risk are usually north of the I-10/I-12 corridor and east of I-55.

The rain may stop after the main thunderstorm line has passed.

where is the storm?

By 11 a.m., the line of storms was on the north coast and “slow-flowing”…