New premium business of life insurance industry growing at 45% year-on-year

Premiums for the life insurance industry increase by 45 percent annually (yo) in the month of April. Private life insurance companies, meanwhile, grew by 55%, largely due to the statistical impact of lower base, data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

In April 2020, new premium income fell in about a year due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 epidemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown outbreak. New premium income from industry leader Life Insurance Corp of India rose 35.6 percent to Rs 48.57 bln during the month. LIC had a market share of 49.9 percent in April.

Among private sector insurers, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited’s new premium rose 78.5 per cent to Rs 11.94 bln, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd rose 151.1 per cent to Rs 6.43 bln. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited raised its new premium by 1.2 percent to Rs 9.28. Today, ICICI Prudential Life shares closed 1 percent lower at Rs 556.30 on the National Stock Exchange, while HDFC Life shares closed up 1.1 percent at Rs 680.05. SBI Life Insurance shares closed up 0.5 percent at Rs 1,005.00.