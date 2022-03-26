New Purdue program would welcome visiting scholars from Ukraine who have been displaced by the war

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now in its fifth week, Purdue University is planning to create a program to host Ukrainian scholars who have been displaced by the conflict.

Through Purdue’s Ukraine Scholars Initiative, individuals directly affected by the war with faculty positions in Ukrainian universities and those engaged in academic research will have the opportunity to resume their academic activities at Purdue. Additionally, Ukrainian students enrolled in doctoral programs who are in the dissertation research phase of their degree program will be welcome.

“Our aim is to make at least a small contribution to help the people of Ukraine in this hour of crisis,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels. “Our hope is that we can shelter …