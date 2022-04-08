New Ramstein Single Zick Jack Criticizes Plastic Surgery

Magazine Zick Zack

Exclusively for the release of the single, the band comes with a 32-page magazine containing stories, photos, posters and stickers. It’s a dream for every Rammstein fan who loves to hang Lindemann above their bed. The magazine will be released on April 13, but fans in Berlin are in luck. There will be a pop-up kiosk where the magazine is already available later this week.

Not only will there be a magazine for the record, but the single will also be released on 7-inch vinyl.

goffert park

When Rammstein’s tour, with which the band would take place at the Gofertpark in Nijmegen, was canceled due to, among other things, the pandemic, the members decided to dive into the studio. The new album was created from those sessions, keyboardist Fleck said in an interview with German label Motor Music last year.

Rammstein will already give a performance at the Goffertpark in June 2020, which was initially postponed to August 3, 2021. When that performance was also canceled…