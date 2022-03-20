LATEST

New season Fortnite chapter 3: the trailer finally revealed!

Posted on

The launch of this season of Fortnite was certainly very discreet (not the slightest teaser or leak), but the result is there! Ahead of the morning maintenance, the trailer for this brand new season leaked. This brand-new episode of Fortnite is titled “Resistance,” and will once again pit the islanders against the forces of IO. At the beginning of Chapter 3, the latter had found themselves on the back of the island, but the giant drills of the secret organization have done their work… More than a Battle Royale, it’s a war that breaks out for this Season 2.

A Marvel Season Return

It should be noted at first glance that this season is again stamped Marvel. There had already been one in the past, with skins Thor, Iron Man, Wolverine, etc… This time, the line up of Marvel skins will be much more sophisticated (and less known). It looks like Dr. Strange is taking on the role of the ultimate mystery skin this season.

It’s the war

The trailer and the name of the season are disturbing, given the immediate world news. Indeed, this season will likely plunge us into modern warfare. Armored columns, aerial battles between planes, zeppelins, C4 explosives… The repertoire is all found.

As a reminder, the Imagined Order (IO) has been THE enemy faction for a few seasons already. Very well armed, it is commanded by DR. Slone and openly opposes the designs of the Seven, who are the true protectors of the island.

Fortnite : Battle royale

By the way, this trailer introduces us to another member of the Seven: the Origin.

Never had a season launch been so mysterious, not to say discreet. Epic Games is releasing almost no information about this next episode, but dataminers seem to have found when the new season begins.

