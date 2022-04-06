New Secretary General in the Department of Taoiseach

John Callinan will become the new Secretary General of the Taoiseach Department, the cabinet has agreed.

Mr Callinan had a key role in coordinating the government’s response to Brexit.

He was the second Secretary-General in the Taoiseach Department since 2016 and a “sherpa” of the Taoiseach who played a key role in Brexit negotiations.

He will replace outgoing Secretary General Martin Fraser, who has been appointed as Ireland’s ambassador to London.

That appointment was approved last year, but Mr Fraser remained in his role as the country’s highest-ranking civil servant until the Covid-19 crisis was over.