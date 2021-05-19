ENTERTAINMENT

New study found direct evidence of coronavirus infecting eye cells

New York: Although COVID-19 is primarily considered a respiratory disease, increasing evidence suggests that the lungs may not be the only alternative to the target for the pathogen. Now, a comprehensive study has found evidence of Novel coronavirus infecting cells directly in the eye.

According to a study by Mount Sinai Health System researchers, adult human eye cells were found to be infected 24 hours after exposure to the virus. The research also noted the need to establish guidelines for eye protection and its treatment as a possible source of penetration.

SARS-CoV-2, which causes Kovid-19, is believed to trigger upper respiratory tract infections and infection. For this reason the use of face masks has been recommended to the general public.

With the advancement of the epidemic, it has been discovered that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can infect not only the lungs but also other organs such as the intestines. Ocular penetration of the pathogen has also been speculated.

Animal studies have proved that the eye can serve as a pathway for respiratory infection. For example, studies in Golden Hamsters and Rhesus Macaques have shown that the virus can cause COVID-19 in animals using the eye as a pathway.

In addition, researchers found that ocular surface cells, especially organs, were susceptible to infection, while the central cornea was less vulnerable.

Assistant Professor Timothy Blenkinsop at Mount Sinai said, “We hope that this new data will result in additional measures for eye protection.” We also want to use these models to test ways to prevent ocular infection. “

