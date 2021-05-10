New tech needed for nuclear re-entry vehicles – Washington Technology

New tech needed for nuclear re-entry vehicles

The Air Force’s nuclear weapons center is considering a number of advanced technologies for reentry vehicles and may develop contracts to foster those tools.

A request for information released last week has portions that are restricted and access needs to be requested. The restricted document lists specific technologies the Air Force is interested in for future reentry vehicles including radiation hardened electronics, according to the RFI.

The information collected may be used to develop future projects, solicitations, and/or prototyping efforts.

Interested companies can request the restructured document through May 21, also the due date for responses to the RFI. The document will provide further information on how to submit white papers describing your technology solution.

The Air Force also is fielding questions on the RFI through May 21 and taking requests for meetings.



