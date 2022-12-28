New to the Moroccan national team.. The French League gives Rerakhi an amazing talent

It is expected that the brilliance of the Moroccan national team in the 2022 World Cup will become a golden opportunity for its coach, Walid Regragui, to attract dual national talents before the next African Cup of Nations.

And with Morocco’s success in achieving fourth place in the 2022 World Cup, representing the Atlas Lions has become a golden opportunity for the players with the team that jumped to 11th place in the world in the FIFA rankings.

There are many Moroccan talents that are active in European competitions, and coach Walid Regraki has begun to follow some of them, after some of them have already been included in the Morocco list for the 2022 World Cup.

Talents such as Anas Al-Zaruri, the Burnley player, Bilal Al-Khanous, the Belgian Genk player, and Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli, the Barcelona star, decorated the list of the “Atlas Lions” in the last World Cup.

National coach Walid Regragui opens the doors to the brilliant talents to represent Morocco, and build on the success achieved, aiming to crown the next African Cup of Nations, which Côte d’Ivoire will host in January 2024.

The young Moroccan, Elias Ben Sagheer, may be the next name with the first international stop in the “Atlas Lions” list, after his brilliance with his team, Monaco, with the return of the French League matches after the World Cup holiday.

Who is Elias Ben Saghir?

The wheel of the French League has started to spin again, and with it a new talent with Moroccan roots has appeared with Monaco.

At the end of the first half, the result indicated a positive 1-1 draw between Monaco and its host Auxerre, before coach Philippe Clement decided to involve Elias Ben Saghir between the two halves.

This risky decision resulted in the Moroccan and French talent scoring two goals, which contributed to Monaco’s victory 3-2 outside its rules.

The player participated at the start of the second half, then succeeded in scoring the team’s second goal in the 58th minute, and with Auxerre’s success in equalizing the score, Ben Saghir succeeded in scoring the winning goal for Monaco in the 85th minute.

At the age of 17 years and 315 days, Ben Sghir became the youngest player to score a brace in a single match in major European competitions this season.

And no player for Monaco scored a double in one match at the age of 17, unlike Elias Ben Saghir, except for Thierry Henry in his early days with the French Principality club, while the current Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe did not score a double with his former club Monaco until he reached the age of 18.

Ben Sagheer plays in the position of playmaker, and he has joined the Monaco academies since 2020 after playing for several local French clubs.

In addition to his first appearance in the French League matches, Ben Saghir appeared for a few minutes with Monaco in a European League match this season, which ended with the victory of the French Principality team over the Serbian Red Star team, 4-1.

Ben Sagheer played for the French youth teams for under 17 and 18 years, and he was born in the French city of Saint Tropez.

The appearance of the remarkable player with Monaco may push Morocco coach Walid Regragui to monitor his performance in the coming period, in order to include him in the list of the Atlas Lions in the upcoming entitlements.

The player’s market value, according to the “Transfer Market” website, is 200,000 euros.