New Tottenham Hotspur sponsor gets off to a rocky start

The Premier League membership got the brush-off as hastily-deleted tweets set the incorrect tone.

Spurs introduced that Dulux had develop into the membership’s official paint provider, with the corporate’s well-known canine getting a tour of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Hotspur Manner coaching floor. However they had been quickly mocked by their new associate in hastily-deleted tweets, with the social media group hitting the incorrect tone.

Dulux’s social media group made enjoyable of their new their new companions on Twitter

Responding to different customers’ tweets, they made enjoyable of the membership’s lack of current silverware, posting an image of an empty trophy cupboard being on the market after which made a barb in regards to the membership’s defenders.

In a reply to a tweet asking whether or not the Dulux canine can play centre-back, they tweeted: “He may do a greater job”.

The tweets definitely made a splash as Dulux was the second high development on Twitter within the UK.

Spurs mentioned the partnership will see the membership “profit from the unrivalled experience in paint and color” of the nation’s main paint provider, with all membership buildings getting a facelift utilizing particular paint color matches.