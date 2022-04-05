New Tottenham vs Arsenal date and kick-off time confirmed

The Premier League has finally set a new date for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal.

This will happen on Thursday 12 May at 7.45 pm UK time.

Photo of Ben White and Harry Kane during Arsenal vs Tottenham in September 2021 IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday 16 January, but it was called off after Arsenal requested for the Premier League at the eleventh hour because they had several unavailable first-team players.

Only one of those players, Martin Odegaard, was missing due to COVID. Other absences were due to injury, suspension and call-ups at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Later in January, the Premier League similarly changed its rules to avoid…