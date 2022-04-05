New Tottenham vs Arsenal date and kick-off time confirmed

The Premier League has finally set a new date for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal.

This will happen on Thursday 12 May at 7.45 pm UK time.

Thursday 12 May

UK time at 7.45

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Photo of Ben White and Harry Kane during Arsenal vs Tottenham in September 2021


