New Traffic Rules In Hindi: Road Safety Rules, Traffic Challan Fine Rates 2021

New Traffic Rules PDF List, New Traffic Rules in India, New Motor Vehicles Act 2021, New traffic rules 2021 You will be given information in Hindi in this article. The Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment) has been implemented in India from 1 September 2019. New Traffic Rules by the Central GovernmentNew traffic rules) And the amount of the invoice or penalty has been increased. Now, after the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Act, the penalty has been increased manifold to the drivers for breaking the traffic rules.

We know that most of the deaths in our country are due to road accidents, due to which traffic rules are believed to be broken. To prevent accidents on the road New traffic rules Have been implemented by the Central Government. Now all the people of the country have to follow the new traffic rules. In this article we will provide you information about the need, purpose of amendment of the new traffic law.

New Motor Vehicles Act 2021

Most people in India do not follow traffic rules, which have to be paid for by road accidents. The government does not want the rate of road accident in our country to increase. In view of all these problems, new by the central government Motor Vehicles Act 2021 Has been implemented, through which road accidents can be curbed and mortality will be reduced.

in our country Traffic rules According to the New Motor Vehicles Act, 2019. According to this new Motor Vehicle Act, companies making engine less than standard will be fined up to 500 crores. Normally, for violating the traffic rules under Section 137 and New Section 137, a challan of Rs 100 was deducted, but now this fine has been increased to Rs 500.

Road Safety New Traffic Rules 2021

A fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed on the people who break. If someone drives at high speed on the road, then he will be fined between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000.

According to this, if a minor is caught driving, he will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000, as well as the registration of his car will be canceled and the driving license of the minor will not be made till the age of 25. People who talk on mobile while driving, traffic jumps, people driving in the wrong direction, people driving dangerously and those who needlessly drive traffic jams New traffic rules According to this, he will have to pay heavy fine.

Need to amend the Motor Vehicles Act

The Motor Vehicles 1989 Act has been amended, which has come into force with effect from 1 October 2020. Many major changes have been made in these amendments such that you no longer need to carry any type of physical documents everywhere. You can also keep a soft copy of all your documents and driving license with you. This decision has been taken to promote digitization. Several more amendments have been made in the Motor Vehicles Act, out of which some of the main amendments are given as follows-

Physical verification of documents

New Road safety rules According to the traffic law, documents will not need to be physically shown and if a traffic officer wants to revoke your driving license, they can revoke the driving license through the web portal.

Driver and traffic officer information

Driver’s behavior too Motor vehicle act And the identity of the police officer will also be updated in the portal.

vehicle inspection

If any driver or vehicle will be inspected, its record will also be updated on the web portal. If a criminal’s driving license is revoked, the offender is required to report on a digital portal.

E challan under new motor vehicle act

All those who break the traffic rules, then it will be mandatory to pay a fine under the Motor Vehicle Act 1989. you official website Through e-challan will be issued for people who break all traffic rules.

Digi Locker & M Transport

Driving license and other documents such as registration certificate can be stored through Digi Locker or M Transport so that there is no loss of your documents.

Handheld communication device

Any driver can perform route navigation using any handheld communication device, but this requires the driver to be sure that the driver’s focus is on driving.

Soft copy of documents related to driving

The new traffic law requires drivers to store all their documents on mobile, so that they will not have to physically carry any documents with them. If the traffic police asks for a driving license or other documents, the driver can show his mobile soft copy.

Key Feature New Traffic Rules

Name New Traffic Rules in Hindi Started By the government of india New traffic rules applied date 1 September 2019 Beneficiary Common people category Provide information related to new traffic rules

Objective of new traffic law 2021

We know that most of the people in our country do not follow the road traffic rules, due to which India has the highest number of deaths due to road accidents. Laws were already in force in the country, but due to the amount of challan work, one would pay fine, due to which there were more road accidents. Given the same problem by the central government New traffic rules Have been implemented, through which road accidents will be reduced.

New traffic laws 2021 The aim of this is that the maximum number of accidents in the country can be stopped. Through these traffic rules, now any person who breaks the rules will have to pay several times fine. According to the new traffic law, all the people in the country will follow the traffic rules. Along with these rules, punishment has also been provided. The road accident rate will be reduced through the new traffic rule.

Motor Vehicle Act 2021, New Traffic Rules Challan Rates

crime First challan or penalty Now challan or penalty General (177) Rs 100 500 rupees Violation of Red Regulation Rules (177A) Rs 100 500 rupees Disregard of authority order (179) 500 rupees Rupees Driving unauthorized car unlicensed (180) Rupees 5000 rupees Driving despite disqualification (182) 500 rupees 10000 rupees Driving without license (181) 500 rupees 5000 rupees Over Size Vehicle (182B) 5000 rupees Over speeding (183) 400 rupees 1000 rupees Driving dangerously (184) 1000 rupees 5000 rupees Drinking and driving (185) Rupees 10000 rupees Racing and driving at high speed (189) 500 rupees 5000 rupees Overloading (194) 2 thousand rupees and 10000 rupees per ton extra 20 thousand rupees and 2 thousand rupees per ton Seat Belt (194B) Rs 100 1000 rupees Driving without permit (192A) Up to 5 thousand rupees Up to 10 thousand rupees License Condition Violation (193) Nothing at all 25 thousand rupees to 1 lakh rupees Passenger Overloading (194A) Nothing at all 1000 rupees per passenger Overloading on a two-wheeler Rs 100 2 thousand rupees and the license is canceled for three months Not wearing a helmet Rs 100 1000 rupees and license canceled for three months On not giving way to emergency vehicle (194E) Nothing at all 10000 rupees On driving without insurance (196) 1000 rupees 2000 rupees Power of officers to place documents (206) Nothing at all Driving license will be revoked under 183,184,185,189,190,194c, 194D 194E Crimes committed by enforcement of authority (210B) Nothing at all Fine twice under related section

States amending and implementing new traffic rules

There are many states in India that have implemented new traffic rules but made significant changes in them only after some time.

State Of Name Revised The traffic Penalty Gujarat The BJP-backed government reduced the penalty to 25-90 per cent shortly after the introduction of new traffic rules. This decision was taken on the basis of humanitarian and kindness. Uttarakhand Due to the implementation of the traffic rules, the Uttarakhand government made some major changes. For example, the fine was reduced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000 for being caught driving without a valid license. Karnataka The Karnataka government reduced the penalty for 18 offenses related to traffic rules from 30% to 50%. For example, the penalty for driving without wearing a seatbelt has been reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500. Goa Initially, the implementation of the new traffic rules was postponed by the Goa government. Shortly thereafter, some crimes were amended and applied to color. Odisha Most of the traffic rules in Odisha have been changed. Haryana Haryana too made amendments shortly after the amendments were implemented under the new Motor Vehicles Act. Now the amount of fine in many crimes has been reduced considerably.

States holding new traffic rules on hold

Telangana is the only state to implement traffic rules and then put them on the race. The reasoning behind this has been explained to the citizens who are suffering from high penalties.

Questions asked

What is the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019?

The fines levied by the traffic police have been increased to prevent serious offenses such as speedy driving and to break traffic rules.

Is an amendment to a motor vehicle bill necessary?

Yes, because it is very important to change the 30-year-old law and make the drivers responsible, so that people can be made aware of the traffic rules.

What is the new MV act?

The Motor Vehicles Act of 2019 is an amendment to 1988, in which the penalty has been increased significantly, which will reduce the possibility of breaking the rules.