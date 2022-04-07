New treatment available for patients with multiple sclerosis

multiple sclerosis have a chronic autoimmune condition that affects Central nervous system and in which inflammatory processes damage the myelin sheath, which is the sheath that protects neurons. As a result, a disorder in neuronal electrical conduction occurs and subsequent severe damage to nerve tissue leads to a variety of symptoms that include loss of physical and cognitive functions. It is diagnosed more often between the ages of 20 and 40 and is more common in women with a ratio of 3 to 1 than in men. The age and severity of the condition so quickly make this disease the first cause of non-physical disability. Traumatic origin in adults …