New Twitter legend Elon Musk teases edit button

Elon Musk, billionaire Tesla CEO and power Twitter user who is now Twitter’s largest shareholder and newly appointed board member, may be considering a longtime request from users: Should there be an edit button?

Musk launched a Twitter poll on Monday evening (US time) on whether he’d like an edit button, misspelling “yes” as “yse” and “no” as “on.” More than 30 lakh people had voted till Tuesday morning. Voting closes Tuesday evening Eastern Time.

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal retweeted the poll in reference to an earlier tweet by Musk, saying, “The results of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.” Musk used the same language in a March tweet describing another of his polls, asking whether…