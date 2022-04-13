New villain introduced in Stranger Things season 4 trailer

A monstrous monster is introduced as the new villain strange thingsWe also see Max write a letter to his brother Billy, who previously sacrificed himself to save some of the other characters.

Fans of the series have been waiting for the new season for more than two years. This is partly due to the corona pandemic, which delayed the recording. The first part of Season 4 will air in May. Next part in June. The makers had earlier announced that the series would end after the fifth season, which would be later.

Curious about the trailer? You can watch it below.