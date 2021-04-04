NEW VS TOT Live Score Today’s Match Premier League Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Scorecard

The football match of the Premier League is ready to commence between the two fiery teams Newcastle United (NEW) facing off Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) on Sunday 4th April 2021. Both the teams are eagerly waiting to win this match and ready to do battle against each other. This fiery contest is going to be fascinating to watch as both the teams are well trained and waiting to gain their high position on the standings. This match is going to be conducted at St. James’ Park at New upon Tyne and the spectators can watch the live streaming on the Star Sports network.

NEW VS TOT Live Score

NEW VS TOT Match Details

LEAGUE- Premier League

MATCH- NEW VS TOT

DATE- 4th April 2021, Sunday

TIME- 06:35 PM

VENUE-St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Newcastle United (NEW) VS Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Match Preview

This match is important for both teams as they both are eagerly wanted to attain a high position on the standings table. If we look upon the team TOT they are currently in the 7th position and the total matches they played so far is 29 in numbers in which TOT won 14 matches, draw 6 matches, and defeats 9 matches. The total 48 points they scored and their last five forms of matches is like W L W W W. TOT already has a winning streak and this win will take their position high on the standings. TOT cannot afford this defeat in order to maintain their winning streak.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Top Pick LineUp:-

Son Heung-Min

Lucas Moura

Tanguy Ndombele

Harry Kane

Gareth Bale

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Davinson Sanchez

Sergio Reguilon

Hugo lloris

Toby Alderweireld

Serge Aurier

Newcastle United (NEW) Top Pick LineUp:-

Miguel Almiron

Joelinton

Joe Willock

Ciaran Clark

Javi Manquillo

Martin Dubravka

Jamaal Lascelles

Paul Dummett

Jonjo Shelvey

Ryan Fraser

Newcastle United (NEW) VS Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Match Prediction

Newcastle United (NEW) are playing badly and if they are going to continue their same strategy for this game as well then it’s very difficult for them to win this match. Currently, they are in the 17th position and the total matches they played so far is 29 in numbers in which TOT won 07 matches, draw 07 matches, and defeats 15 matches. Their defeat is high than their winning and this match is really important for NEW to win. They scored 28 points so far and their five forms of matches are like L D D D L. NEW is currently wanted to make their winning streak and for that, they have to win this match.