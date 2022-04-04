New XE variant discovered, symptoms of COVID vs allergy – NBC Chicago

According to an epidemiological update from the World Health Organization, the new COVID-19 XE variant may be more transmissible than the already highly infectious BA.2 Omicron strain.

Meanwhile, more people are asking whether the runny nose and cough that accompanies the spring season are seasonal allergies or symptoms of the coronavirus.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

XE variant: New COVID strain may be more contagious than BA.2 subvariant, says WHO

The more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 has become the dominant COVID-19 strain in the US, but international health experts are focusing more on a new hybrid variant that may be even more contagious.

The exe version is a recombinant one, which means that…