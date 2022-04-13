New York Police Continues Search for Gunman in Brooklyn Subway Shooting – National

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that a man sought after in connection with the attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people shot – and once again disrupted the long journey to New York City as usual .

The investigator was initially the person of interest as Frank R. Looking for James. Police said Tuesday that James may have rented a van linked to Tuesday’s violence, but they weren’t sure whether he himself was responsible for the shooting.

Adams, speaking to NPR Wednesday morning, did not provide details on why officials were now seeking James as a suspect, citing “new information that became available to the team.”