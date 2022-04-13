New York police looking for Frank R James in connection with Brooklyn subway shooting

New York City police say they are looking for a man named Frank R James in connection with an attack on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn in which at least 10 people were shot.

He described her as 62 years old, with addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

Police said on Twitter: “He is interested in the shooting on the N train in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.”

A reward of $US50,0000 is being offered for providing information leading to his arrest.

Warning: This story contains graphic images.

Police said the keys found at the site of the attack led them to an empty rental van, which was found about 6 km away.

Five people were in critical condition but were expected to survive and at least 29 were treated in hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other…