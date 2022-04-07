New York State Supreme Court Justice John Michalsky commits suicide after agents raid his home

New York State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, 61, was found dead at his home in Amherst, NY. (WIVBTV/ScreenGrab Video)

New York State Supreme Court Justice John Michalsky, whose home was searched last month by federal agents and state police while he was questioned about his relationship with a man involved in federal prosecution, died by suicide on Tuesday. happened. new York Times Reported,

Judge Michalski, 61, found dead in his home amherstShortly before noon in New York, attorney Terence Connors told The Times.

“It’s hard to explain what a tragedy this is … It would be difficult to find a judge who is more respected,” Mr Connors, a longtime friend of justice in the western New York legal community, told The Times.

The Times reported that the local police…