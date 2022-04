Law enforcement sources said five people were shot at a New York City subway station in Brooklyn.

At least 13 people have been injured and taken to hospital New York City Fire Department.

image: Emergency personnel gather at the entrance of a subway station in Brooklyn. photo: AP

image: The public has been advised to stay away from the area

Firefighters found several people shot and equipment without detonation. After responding to reports of smoke at Sunset Park’s 36th Street station at around 8:30 a.m.

US President Joe Biden We have been informed of developments and senior staff are in contact with City Mayor Eric Adams…