New York subway shooting: Police release details of wanted man after attack american news

Police are searching for a “person of interest” following a shooting at a crowded subway train in New York City.

Frank R. James, 62, with addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, is believed to have rented a van police say may be linked to the shooting, though they have not confirmed James’ role in the attack.

Officials said the keys of the van have been recovered from the spot.

Videos posted on social media, apparently by the same person, use black nationalist rhetoric, violent language, and fanatical comments, some of them aimed at other black people.

The city’s subways are mentioned in several videos, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams is a recurring theme.

The shooting took place on Tuesday at 8.24 a.m. on the second carriage of the Manhattan-bound subway train.