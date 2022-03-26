LATEST

New York Theater Guide News

Posted on
New York Theater Guide News

Get your tickets for Saturday night – or any other night! mr saturday night, the new musical comedy starring Billy Crystal, will host a digital lottery for its Broadway run. Performances begin at the Netherlands Theater on March 29, before the opening night of April 27.

A limited number of $45 lottery tickets will be available for each performance. The digital lottery will be open for entries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after 4 p.m. the day before the performance and will have one hour to claim and pay for tickets online. Tickets will be sent via email on the day of the performance. Entrants may request up to two tickets, but are subject to seat location and the number of tickets given in each lottery drawing…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top