New York Theater Guide News

Get your tickets for Saturday night – or any other night! mr saturday night, the new musical comedy starring Billy Crystal, will host a digital lottery for its Broadway run. Performances begin at the Netherlands Theater on March 29, before the opening night of April 27.

A limited number of $45 lottery tickets will be available for each performance. The digital lottery will be open for entries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after 4 p.m. the day before the performance and will have one hour to claim and pay for tickets online. Tickets will be sent via email on the day of the performance. Entrants may request up to two tickets, but are subject to seat location and the number of tickets given in each lottery drawing…