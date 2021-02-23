New York Theaters Reopening Makes Telugu Cinema Happy – TheMiracleTech

Movie theaters have opened worldwide except for a few states in the United States. New York is one of those places. The good news is that theaters are now reopening in New York City with a 25% seating capacity limit. The cinema hall will open its doors from 5 March.

This step will be beneficial not only for Hollywood films but also for Telugu films. We already know that many Telugu films depend on foreign trade as it is one of the most profitable commercial areas. Thus, the films released from March 5 will have additional benefits in the US.

Only cinema halls in the state of California are now closed. There is no update on reopening theaters there. If they also open theaters, it will further benefit the business of Telugu films. It is reported that theaters in California will open sometime in March.

