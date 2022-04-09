New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo provides injury update after being hit by pitch on hand

NEW YORK – At first glance, it looked like Anthony Rizzo was destined for the injured list.

Red Sox right-hander Nathan Iovaldi hit a first-pitch fastball high and tight in the bottom of the fifth on Friday, hitting Rizzo on his right arm.

Immediately, Rizzo collapses in the dirt next to home plate, hunting as manager Aaron Boone and a member of the team’s training staff quickly join him to assess the damage.

It took a few seconds for Rizzo’s pain to subside before he remained in the game. Later in the evening, after a dramatic 6-5 win over Boston in 11 innings, Rizzo assured that his arm was feeling fine.

“I loved it, but thankfully there’s nothing wrong,” Rizzo told reporters at the New York clubhouse.

Rizzo said, “It didn’t look normal….