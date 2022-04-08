New York Yankees Offered Aaron Judge $230 Million Contract, Says GM Brian Cashman

NEW YORK – All-star right fielder Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have not reached an agreement on an extension of the contract before the slugger’s self-imposed deadline of opening day.

General Manager Brian Cashman said the team offered a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, which, added to the $17 million it offered in arbitration this season, would make the entire package more than $230 million.

“We failed to meet a multiyear agreement,” Cashman said Friday ahead of the Yankees season opener versus the Boston Red Sox. “Obviously, we intend to let Aaron Judge be the New York Yankees as we go forward, and I know he intends to, which is a good thing….