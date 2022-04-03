New York Yankees Opening Day Roster Prediction After Jose Trevino Trade

This is the part of the roster that I struggled with the most. A case can be made for seven different pitchers for these two places.

For example, right-hander Luis Gil was brilliant last season when he got his first taste of pitching in the big leagues. Wouldn’t you like him to turn around in the bullpen to start the year? The same can be said for fellow prospects Clark Schmidt and Davey Garcia. They are both on the 40-man roster and have pitched at the big-league level in the past.

I think all three of them will start the season in Triple-A. Boone has made it clear this spring that the organization sees those possibilities as a start. Therefore, maintaining a starter’s workload while honing his skills while pitching every five days would be best for his development.

I’ll put JP Sears…