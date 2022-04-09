New York Yankees RP Michael King shines on Opening Day with new number

NEW YORK – As Michael King jogged from the bullpen on Friday afternoon, lifting the mound to relive the 10th inning, the right-hander checked two items off his baseball bucket list.

Beginning their third full season in the major leagues, Friday was the Kings’ first opening day with sell-out crowds, finally feeling some normalcy after attendances were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the years.

It appeared for the first time with the number 34 on the back of his jersey.

After winning the 6–5 win over the Red Sox, King said, “Seven has always been my number, but the baseball rule—obviously it’s been broken twice—is no single point for pitchers. ” “Once I become strictly a pitcher, it’s three plus four seven.”

King wore it at number 34…