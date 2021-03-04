New YouTube app with comprehensive features you want – TMT Daily

People often get tired of using the same old YouTube app. Although this app is good in itself, but it has some features that are not available for users even today. Users desire a wider set of features from the company but are getting the same old features with every upgrade.

If you too are looking for a similar app that has some additional features, then we have just one thing for you. Our YouTube danced The well-known streaming app in the Tuber app does not have a sufficient set of features already available. That’s right! YouTube Vanced has all the features you need and make modifications.

Basic features of YouTube Vanced app

If we compare it to YouTube, the YouTube Vanced app offers some better features that are not available in the former app. It is a video streaming platform just like YouTube. The only difference is that it cares about users’ feedback and provides an additional set of features to make the video streaming experience easier.

The YouTube Vanced app has a variety of features that influence you to download the app. Some famous features of this app are given below.

Like you, we too are tired of seeing advertisements in the middle of the video. YouTube ads break the speed of watching videos. Before, after, and in-between commercials, the videos enjoy watching the video.

Adblocker is a great add-on to eliminate ad popups. The only problem with adblockers is that they come to a post and are only supported for desktop computers. YouTube Vanced Tuber has a built-in adblocker. You can stream videos without the glitch of advertisements.

You may be wondering how this feature differs from the pre-existing download feature of the YouTube app. YouTube Vanced Tuber allows you to download any video, even videos that do not support downloading in the traditional YouTube app.

In addition, the downloaded videos are permanent. You do not need to review and renew the download every 30 days or so. It provides a better offline video streaming experience to its users.

Unlike the famous video streaming app, YouTube offers a background play of Vanced Tuber videos. People find it inconvenient that YouTube does not allow the background to play, and you have to keep the app running even while listening to music. Our app transforms this entire experience.

You can listen to music from our app and surf other applications. There is no need to keep the app open to listen to music. A secret advantage of this feature is that background play helps you save data because you are only streaming audio and not video.

Many apps and smartphones provide a picture-in-picture mode. YouTube is not one of them. In-picture mode takes the video streaming experience to a new level. Our app allows you to open in-picture mode. In this way you can use other applications while watching your favorite videos.

Link YouTube Subscriptions

Our app is similar to YouTube. You can log into our Google account in our app and get a YouTube-like experience. Also after logging in you can get your membership.

All these features make YouTube Vanced Tuber a better video streaming app. Now get it on your smartphone.

