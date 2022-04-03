New Zealand Beat Netherlands by 118 Runs, Leads Series 2-0

Captain Tom Latham carried his bat to score 140 runs on Saturday as New Zealand recovered from 34-5 to a beat the Netherlands by 118 runs in the second one-day cricket international.

New Zealand hold a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first match by seven wickets.

The Netherlands had New Zealand under immense pressure Saturday when, after winning the toss, it made good use of the short ball to rip through New Zealand’s top order.

Fred Klaasen and Logan van Beek did the damage, leaving New Zealand 34-5. Klaasen dismissed Martin…