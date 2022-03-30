New Zealand beat Solomon Islands to enter Qatar Repechage 2022

The All Whites defeated Kurukuru 5–0 and continued to dream of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

New Zealand Won 5-0 with Solomon Islands till the end of Oceania QualifiersAnd I’ll play for a place World against the fourth located in the classification of CONCACAFthat alludes to Costa Rica, to define one of the last spaces in Qatar World Cup 2022.

The game did not present major complications for New Zealand national teamwho took the lead by scoring a goal from the middle of the first half bill tuiloma, With five minutes left in the first half, all white He raised the score and made the match very difficult for Humble,