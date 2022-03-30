New Zealand beat the Solomon Islands and will play in the playoffs to enter the World Cup

New Zealand, Qatar to enter playoffs in 2022

Bill Tuiloma (double), Chris Wood, goal from Joe Bell and Matthew Garbett, New Zealand beat Solomon Islands 5-0 Credited to the prospect of playing in the final of the Oceania Qualifiers and against a CONCACAF opponent that will be defined tonight. The meeting took place in the stadium grand hamadi Doha, Qatar.

as expected, New Zealand They easily won the match in neutral territory and served as a preparation for the upcoming match against fourth in the CONCACAF table in Qatar on 13 or 14 June: almost certainly it will be Costa RicaWhat Tonight a historic victory is needed to dislodge the United States or Mexico from the world…