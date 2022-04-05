New Zealand couple died of electrocution in Tonga, police said

Nuku’alofa Central Police Station in Tonga. The deaths of two New Zealanders are being investigated.

A New Zealand couple found dead in Tonga suffered electrocution, Tongan police say.

Police have identified the couple as 47-year-old Ben Neill and 48-year-old Rochelle Neal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Community Assurance Tavita Walia said the bodies were found when police responded to a report on Saturday from Utungke village of the Vavau group.

He said a formal investigation during the weekend found the cause of death to be electrocution and was probably accidental.

Neil lived alone in the village…