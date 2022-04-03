New Zealand cyclists off to a strong start at Oceania Champs

New Zealand’s elite track riders made a record-setting debut for the Oceania Championships in Brisbane.

Photo: Michael Shipley / OsCycling

Olympic medalist cyclist Alessi Andrews became the first rider from New Zealand in two decades to claim the Oceania women’s sprint title, while Bryony Botha continued her record-setting spree in winning the 3000m individual pursuit.

The opening day’s event ended with Aaron Gate winning the 40 km points race, while Ellie Wollaston had won the scratch race earlier.

Andrews clocked 10.737 seconds for the top qualifier in the sprint event, just 0.16 seconds more than the national record he set at the Olympics.

She dominated the match-racing component,…